Born 10/3/1951 to Albert and Myra Jane (Sears) Griffin in Canon City, Co. Passed away in Bahia de Kino, Mexico on 10/26/2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Marianne, daughter Aspen(Pablo) Morales, grandchildren Marianne, Evelyn, and Jose Antonio all of Fruita, CO, his sister Phyllis (Neal) Hall of Penrose and nieces Lecia(Patrick) Pantleo of Lubbock, Tx and Kama(Michael)Kreutzer of Parker, CO. He graduated from Canon City High School in 1970 and from Western State College in 1974. He moved to Durango in 1975 and later to Mancos, CO. Bill loved fishing and playing golf. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Durango and served on the Mancos Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2019