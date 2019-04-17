|
William Carl "Bill" Korf died peacefully at home on April 11, 2019 in Canon City, CO at the age of 69. Bill was born on June 28, 1949, in Garden City, KS to Jim and Virginia (Thomas) Korf. He graduated from Ingalls High School in Ingalls, KS in 1967. He married Mary Rector, his college sweetheart , in 1970, and over the next 14 years, they had five daughters. He graduated from Sterling College in Sterling, KS in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught school and coached various sports in Jennings, KS and Ensign, KS, before attending seminary at Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, MO. For the next 36 years, he worked for Village Missions, pastoring three churches: Philipsburg, MT, Oakley, KS, and Cotopaxi, CO. He retired to Canon City, CO in 2016. Bill lived his life with the goal of "preaching the Word and loving the people." He never met a stranger and was very involved in his communities. Sports were always an important part of his life, whether playing, watching, refereeing, coaching, or talking about and sharing his memories of them. His story-telling abilities and outgoing spirit were loved by all. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; his five daughters - Carrie (Jeremy) Luce of Raytown, MO, Rebecca (Collin) Grant of Colorado Springs, CO, Melissa (Luke) Heim of Cherokee, OK, Paula (Christopher) Bertolino of Coaldale, CO, and Heather (Tony) VanHorn of Colorado Springs, CO; his eighteen grandchildren; his five brothers and sisters - Jim (Gail) of Colorado City, CO, Ina Smith of Penrose, CO, Cliff (Lavetta) of Firth, NE, Dinah (Rob) Eden of Caney, KS, and Nina (Vaughn) Nash of Dodge City, KS; and his foster brother, Ernie (Janice) Bigelow of Gordon, NE. He is preceded in death by his parents. Bill donated his body to Science Care. A memorial service is scheduled for May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at the Cotopaxi High School Gymnasium, Cotopaxi, CO. Pastor Larry Weaver and Pastor Jim Karg will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend. If you choose to make a donation in Bill's name, please consider Village Missions(villagemissions.org) or Fremont Regional Hospice (fremontregionalhospice.com).
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2019