William E. Conry (Bill) was 89 years old when he went home to be with our Lord and Father on July 16, 2019. Bill was born on May 2, 1930 in Denver Co. He was first born to William and Elsie (Hall) Conry. Bill was proud to have served as a corporal in the US Air Force. Bill retired as a bus driver from the Canon City school district. He got to experience some of his dreams such as writing a book, owning a business, and being deputy in the Maracopa County Deputy Sheriffs reserve. Bill traveled to Jerusalem for a pilgrimage as well as Africa for a mission trip. Bill was preceded in death by his father William Conry, his mother Elsie (Hall) Conry. As well as his sister Margie (Conry) Davis and grandson Kiki Conry. Bill is survived by his wife Lyvia Conry; six children Robert Conry, Keith Conry, Diane Conry, William Conry III (Billy), Brett Conry, and Tara Betz (Jason Betz); fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; his brother Lloyd Conry and sister Shirley Ebbit. Service will be held August third at 11 A.M. at the Royal Gorge Vineyard. Royal Gorge Vineyard is located at 629 Harrison Ave, Canon City, Co. 81212.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 25, 2019