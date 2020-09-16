William "Bill" David Flora, born June 27, 1951, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on the morning of Sunday, September 6, 2020. As a retired police officer, Bill was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for fishing and the vast Colorado wilderness. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mary Flora; brother, James Flora; son, Matthew Flora; daughters, Nicole Hepperle (Brian), Noelle Flora; stepsons, John Nauert (Tracy), Charles Nauert (Jessica); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mona Flora and son, David Flora. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

