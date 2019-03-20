|
William "Billy" Floyd Day passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Pueblo West, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Billy was born on September 30, 1979 in Cañon City to Dick and Fran Day. He attended Canon City Schools, graduating from CCHS, where he was recognized as a gifted junior golfer. He played on Colorado's Junior Golf Alliance's team in 1996 helping that team place 14 in the Junior America's Cup in British Columbia. He competed on his college team at Wright State University in Dayton Ohio where he won both individual and team conference championships. Billy was a frequent and familiar face on golf courses throughout Southern Colorado, even for the duration of his recent illness. He worked for Vidmar Motor Company in Pueblo Colorado for many years. He is survived by wife, Marci; sons, Owen and Jackson; and daughter, Willa; as well as his parents, Dick and Fran Day; brother, Ricky Day; sisters, Patty (Roy) Berkefeldt, and Francie Day; nephews, Jonathan (Kristen) Berkefeldt, Andrew Mattson, and Michael Williams; nieces, Erica Lenz and Shelby Williams; great-nieces, Stacey Berkefeldt and Kadence Lenz; great-nephew, Dean Berkefeldt; and brothers-in-law, Kevin Williams and Jeff Williams; uncles, Darrell (Susie) Day and Don Day; and numerous other family and close friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Cotton and Mildred Day and John and Helen Glovan and uncles, Doug Day and Dave Day. Billy was a joyful and loving parent. He embraced life and kept a positive outlook and spirit throughout his illness. The family will host a celebration of life at 5:00pm on Saturday, March 23rd at the Vineyard Church 245 S. Raynolds Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Orchard of Hope Foundation in Canon City.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019