William James "Bill" Hook, 88 passed away on August 14, 2019 following a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by family in his home. Bill was born April 19, 1931 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Clifford and Emma (Hansen) Hook. He attended grade school in Midland, CO and then rode in the back of the unheated mail truck to Cripple Creek for high school. When Bill was old enough to drive, he was paid to transport other students to school. He married his high school sweetheart, Dixie June (Hovey) who survives him. Bill and his brothers worked on the Midland Railroad with their dad until 1950. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy with his brother Paul, serving as a Dental Technician. After receiving an honorable discharge, he settled in Canon City, driving to Colorado Springs to work at Universal Electric. In 1956, he began working at the Colorado Department of Corrections, retiring as Senior Captain in 1977. He was known as "Capt. Hook". When given an opportunity, he could capture an audience, sharing his many wide-ranging experiences. Bill also worked his family farm and did custom haying during the time he worked at the prison. In the early 1960's, Bill was also one of the original organizers of what is now the Park Center Water District. He later became superintendent. After finally retiring, he spent his winters in Port Aransas, Texas fishing in the Gulf and eating fine seafood. You would find him in his little 12 foot aluminum boat fishing alongside huge oil tankers, or tied up at the old docks catching sheep head fish. Bill was a hard worker and loved adventure. During his life, he loved fishing, hunting, square dancing, bowling, traveling, and attending Sunday breakfast at the VFW with friends. He was a member of the Cattleman's Association and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows where he recently was honored with a 30 Year Jewel. He leaves behind his beloved children, Jim (Luanne) Hook of Bluff, Utah, Debbie (Dave) Dickens, Alan Hook, Monica (Ken) McGowan all of Canon City, CO; brothers, Bob and Ken Hook; grandchildren, Jennifer, Will, Lacey, Jill, Thomas, Sofie, Jason, Jamie, Jarad, Karri, Kelly, Aaron, Chelsea and Logan; 16 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Paul and Vernon. The family would like to thank the staff of Sangre de Christo Hospice, and the friends from the Royal Gorge Manor for their loving support and care. Special thanks to caregivers Adrienne and Eliza Cash. At his request, cremation has taken place. The family wishes to invite all friends for a gathering and light lunch to celebrate his life at the V.F.W. Hall located at 215 N. Cottonwood, Canon City, CO on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 21, 2019