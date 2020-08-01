1/
William Pratt
William "Bill" Pratt passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at McCandless Veteran's Living Center in Florence, Co. He was the son of Ernie and Orpha Pratt of Penrose Bill was born April 19, 1947 in Torrington, Wy. He grew up in a military family, moving frequently, graduating from Gwinn High School, Gwinn, Michigan in 1966. He enlisted in the air force in March 1967, serving 4 years, followed by 2 years in the air force reserve, and Wyoming National Guard 1972 to 1979. Bill lived most of his adult life with his parents, living in Torrington and Fort Laramie, Wy; Florence, Arizona; Penrose and Canon City, Co. While living in Wyoming, he received a certificate as an architectural draftsman and designed a home for a family friend in Torrington. Along with his parents, he worked seasonally with the national park service and then once the family settled in Penson, 1995, Bill work several years for the Royal Gorge. After the death of Ernie in 2008, Bill and his mother, Orpha moved into Canon City. Shortly after the death of his mother in 2015, Bill lived in Fremont Assisted Living Home, moving to McCandless Veteran's Home 2018. Bill is survived by his 4 sisters, Sue Crow of Yuma, AZ; Mary Durante of Sheridan, WY; Magil Pratt of Juneau, AK; and Debi Gammel of Greeley C, 4 Aunts, 1 Uncle, 8 nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great, great nephew. Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services are caring for Bill's remains. At a later date, he will be placed in Sunset Memorial Park, Scottsbluff, NB, with his parents, at which time the family will have a private military memorial service. Online condolences at Harwoodfunerals.com

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
