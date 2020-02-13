|
William R. (Bill) Myers Jr. died on 7 February, 2020, in Windsor. He was born in Corning, Arkansas, 7 April 1928, the youngest of nine children, to William R. and Emma J. (Walker) Myers. Seven brothers and sisters preceded him in death; he is survived by a sister, Alma Manning, of St. Louis. Bill and his parents moved to Cañon City in 1940, making him a longtime resident of the county. Bill married Wanda E. Schmidt, in May of 1949. She died in April of 1998. Their children are William C. Myers (Carol) and Cheryl J. Shannon (Richard); grandchildren include Jillian E. Myers (Donald Woosley), Lisa Shannon Nielsen (Trent), and Amy M. Shannon (J. T. Blake). He married Violet Kennedy in August of 2014, and she died in February of 2017. Bill was a union machinist by trade; he retired from Colorado Fuel & Iron. Bill was a past commander of VFW Post 4061. He served his country at the end of World War II in the United States Navy aboard the USS Forest Royal and the USS Grand Canyon. He was honorably discharged from Navy active duty in 1948, as well as the Navy Reserves in 1956. He often reminisced about his Navy days and fondly recalled them as some of the best of his life. As he undertakes the final voyage, his family embraces the seafaring tradition and wishes him fair winds and a following sea. Private services will be held.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2020