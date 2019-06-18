|
|
William Scott (Bill) Louk, 84, of Canon City, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of June 10th, 2019. Bill was born in Long Beach, California to Asa V. Louk and Mary L. (Layden) Louk. He was raised in Long Beach, CA and attended Wilson High School. At seventeen, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy to serve his country. He was a hospital corpsman and combat medic with the United States Navy and U.S. Marine Corps in both the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. He retired in 1972 after 20 years of honorable service. While serving in the U.S. Navy he became a registered radiological technician. He received a Meritorious Mast award, two bronze stars, and several good conduct medals, among others. After his retirement from the military, Bill was employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections for 20 years in Canon City, Colorado. He retired as a lieutenant in 1992. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife of 64 years, Helen Marie Brito-Louk in 2017; his grandson, Cody T. Louk in 2006; his son-in-law, David M. Johnson in 2019; older brother, Bob Louk; and older sister, Vivian Watson. Bill is survived by his children, David Louk (Becky) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Terecita Louk-Johnson of Canon City, Colorado, Lorri Louk-Shampine (Eric) of Littleton, Colorado; sister, Laura Brito of Modesto, California; grandchildren, Wendy (Mike) Carpenter, David Bennett, Shane Bennett, Cameron Shampine, Collin Shampine; and two great grandchildren, Kaleb Howell and Marley Jett; along with many nieces and nephews. Bill was also active in the community as a volunteer with programs in the Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Share Colorado program, Fremont county visitor centers, and Starpoint with handicapped individuals. He and Helen also volunteered at many other community programs after retirement. His Catholic faith was a very important aspect of his life as was his wife Helen. His love for his family was more than words could express. Bill and Helen will be laid to rest together for eternity at a later date in the Uncompahgre Memorial Garden in Montrose, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Canon City, Colorado. A Rosary service will be held Wednesday June 19th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Deacon Merle Runck will preside. A burial mass will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church on Thursday June 20th at 11:00 a.m. Father Jesse Perez will officiate the mass. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held by the family at the home of Terecita Louk-Johnson at 281 Savage Loop, Canon City, Colorado.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 18, 2019