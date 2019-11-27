|
|
William Thomas Smith, 92, of Huntsville; died Friday, November 15, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Bekie and Mickey Clark, in Huntsville. He was born November 8, 1927, at Bridgeport, Texas; to Charles and Bertie Blevins Smith. Bill was a World War II Vet, serving his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper and was stationed in Japan. He married his wife, BettyLee Keith in 1946; together they were parents to nine children. In 1967, they moved to Penrose, Colorado; where Bill became a Christian and served in many areas of the First Assembly of God Church in Florence, Colorado. God and family were the most important things to Bill. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Bertie Smith; his loving wife, BettyLee; one son, Kerry Smith; one brother, Melvin Smith; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Smith. He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Bekie and Mickey Clark of Huntsville; Debbie and Lloyd Shull of Phoenix, Arizona; Ann and James Naron of Colorado City, Colorado; and Cheryl and Dan Carter of Great Falls, Montana; four sons and five daughters-in-law; Steven and Amy Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; Scott and Tracy Smith of Canon City, Colorado; Bill and Patty Smith of Penrose, Colorado; Chuck and Cindy Smith of Penrose, Colorado; and Sandy Smith of Canon City, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship Church in Florence, Colorado. Interment will follow at Penrose Cemetery, Penrose, Colorado. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019