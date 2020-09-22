1/1
William Whitacre
William Ray Whitacre was born March 13, 1942 in Morrow, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Air Force four years and discharged as an Airman First Class. He met the love of his life, Lana Nadauld, while in service in Great Falls, Montana. They married in 1964 and raised four sons, Mathew (Shannon), Heath (Marina), Andrew (Kalyn), and Jonathan (Kimberley). He had six grandchildren, Bridger, Copelan, Elijah, Gabriele, William, and Jesse. Bill was employed 35 years with Weiser Lock Company as a sales representative. He managed the western United States territory and was loved and respected by his sales force. As one co-worker said, "There are but a few people who have made a significant impact on my life, and Bill was one of those people." Bill was a man of faith and, along with his wife, helped form the first Lutheran church in in Monument, Colorado, with services initially in their home. He has served as deacon in multiple Christian churches. He never questioned his salvation and lived out his life in humble service. He retired in 2004 and he and his wife moved to Canon City, Colorado, where he made a commitment to his second true love (family first!), Golda Wing. He rode the Wing all over the country, sometimes with Lana on the back and sometimes alone. He also loved camping and RVing, and he and Lana spent many years enjoying the outdoors together. Bill was a common man, with a love for his family and friends. He had a wonderful, dry sense of humor that he used on people he loved or even strangers, because, indeed, he never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Georgia, and his younger brother, Wes. Bill has three sisters-in-law and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He will be interred at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. with full military honors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing, and the graveside service will be limited to family members. The family hopes to host a memorial service for Bill in the future when conditions allow. We thank and appreciate Dr. Button's office and staff for their caring and help. We also cannot adequately express our thanks to the Paralyzed Veterans and staff of the Veterans Administration for their immense support and assistance. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
