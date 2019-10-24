|
Willie D. Masse, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 21, 2019. HolShe was born on March 6, 1929, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to Dudley Lee and Nina (Ramey) Gribble. As a young child, she returned to Fremont County with her family, where she was raised in Canon City and in the Guffey area at the family homestead on Gribble Mountain. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1948. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, James L. Masse of Rockvale. They were married on September 1, 1950. After marriage, Willie and James grew their love to the tune of seven children and raised them all in Canon City. Willie was a homemaker and in 1967 went to work fulltime at the Colorado Department of Corrections. Through the years she held various positions to include Mail Cerk, Assistant to the Warden and Sewing Shop Supervisor at the Maximum Security Facility where she taught male inmates to sew. She retired in 1987, after 20 years of service. While retired, she and her husband would take many trips around the U.S. and Canada. They would spend their winters in Arizona and would travel and fish in their fifthwheel in the summers and fall. Willie loved sewing, camping, fishing and gardening. She took great pride in her flower and rose gardens. But most of all she loved her family. There was no greater joy for her than to be with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren watching them play, compete in sports and 4-H and would brag about them proudly whenever given the opportunity. She is survived by her children, James Masse, Bill (Judy) Masse, Ray Masse, Tonia Masse, Tim (Michele) Masse, Kristy Masse, Bobby (Stephanie) Masse; sister-in-law, Betty Proud; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Masse; grandson, Jamie Masse; two brothers, three sisters; and her parents. Viewing, 5-7PM with Rosary to follow Friday, October 25, 2019, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street in Canon City, CO. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 622 W. 2nd St., Florence, CO followed by interment at Mountain Vale Cemetery in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2019