Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
622 W. 2nd St.
Florence, CO
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mountain Vale Cemetery
Canon City, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Masse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Masse


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Masse Obituary
Willie D. Masse, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 21, 2019. HolShe was born on March 6, 1929, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to Dudley Lee and Nina (Ramey) Gribble. As a young child, she returned to Fremont County with her family, where she was raised in Canon City and in the Guffey area at the family homestead on Gribble Mountain. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1948. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, James L. Masse of Rockvale. They were married on September 1, 1950. After marriage, Willie and James grew their love to the tune of seven children and raised them all in Canon City. Willie was a homemaker and in 1967 went to work fulltime at the Colorado Department of Corrections. Through the years she held various positions to include Mail Cerk, Assistant to the Warden and Sewing Shop Supervisor at the Maximum Security Facility where she taught male inmates to sew. She retired in 1987, after 20 years of service. While retired, she and her husband would take many trips around the U.S. and Canada. They would spend their winters in Arizona and would travel and fish in their fifthwheel in the summers and fall. Willie loved sewing, camping, fishing and gardening. She took great pride in her flower and rose gardens. But most of all she loved her family. There was no greater joy for her than to be with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren watching them play, compete in sports and 4-H and would brag about them proudly whenever given the opportunity. She is survived by her children, James Masse, Bill (Judy) Masse, Ray Masse, Tonia Masse, Tim (Michele) Masse, Kristy Masse, Bobby (Stephanie) Masse; sister-in-law, Betty Proud; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Masse; grandson, Jamie Masse; two brothers, three sisters; and her parents. Viewing, 5-7PM with Rosary to follow Friday, October 25, 2019, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street in Canon City, CO. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 622 W. 2nd St., Florence, CO followed by interment at Mountain Vale Cemetery in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now