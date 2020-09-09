Yalaina Potter and James Meacham

A celebration of life is in order for a loving couple, James Meacham and Yalaina Potter, who continued their spiritual journey on August 27 (James) and August 26 (Yalaina). James was born November 5, 1943 to James Irvin Meacham and Betty Molyneux in Pueblo, Colorado. Yalaina was born February 9, 1951 to Verlin and Reba Potter in Pueblo Colorado. James had many occupations throughout his life that include service in the Army, working at the steel mill in Pueblo, and locally in corrections. But what defined him as a truly unique individual was his fascination and appreciation for nature, history, and geology that you just don't find every day. He acquired a lifetime of knowledge from his many adventures in the countryside while rock hunting, looking for artifacts and in his younger years spelunking. His life was a thorough study of his favorite subjects and gave him an education through experience that money can't buy. He loved to share his knowledge and passion for geology with his friends in the local Geology club, at which he served many roles to include president for a number of years. He received many awards for his service and has a scholarship fund in his name. He will be sorely missed by all who loved and called him friend. He is now free to continue his adventures without bounds. Yalaina was a mother, sister, wife and daughter, loved by so many. She had many occupations through the years, including working for the corrections system, Lasting Impressions, and most recently at a local laundry as the friendly desk clerk. Yalaina was one of the most compassionate and nurturing people you would ever meet. She always had an open door and a hug for friends and family in their time of need. She had a deep love for animals, always willing to take in the stray or nurse the sick critters. She enjoyed gardening and nature and had quite a green thumb. A talented artist, she had some of her drawings published in a book and created many lovely paintings and crafts. She had a great appreciation for music with widely varied tastes. She faced life and all of its challenges with courage and grace. She was a great mom, not only to her own sons but to her extended family of sons and daughters, as well. Her appreciation for all the things of beauty defined her, and she will be missed by all who knew her. James and Yalaina were preceded in death by their son, Orion Isaac Meacham; parents, Verlin and Reba Potter, James I. Meacham and Betty Molyneux. They are survived by their son, Dave Potter; brother, Darren Potter; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Please join us for a celebration of the lives of these wonderful people at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, Canon Community Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.