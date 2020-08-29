1/1
Yolanda J. "Pebbles" Fuller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda Fuller, age 56, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020 at home. Yolanda was born on October 9, 1963 to parents Earnest and Mary Martha (Baca) Schumacher in Florence CO. She is survived by her parents, husband Steve Fuller of Colorado Springs, CO, son Jonathan Schumacher of Florence CO, daughter Madison Schumacher of Colorado Springs, CO, and step-daughter Margaret Fuller of Colorado Springs, CO, siblings Cyndee Schmid of San Antonio, TX, Kathy Parker of Florence, CO, and Deni Schumacher of Green Bay, WI, and five grandchildren. Yolanda worked at Walmart for the past 20-years as a Customer Support Manager. She enjoyed bowling, billiards, playing on-line games with friends and family, rooting for the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Steelers, and traveling. The beach was her favorite place to be and she loved to see dolphins swimming. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Pebbles, I'll always remember the great time we had the laughs and the tears when we lost Tom. You are missed.
Tammy Harriman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved