Yolanda Fuller, age 56, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020 at home. Yolanda was born on October 9, 1963 to parents Earnest and Mary Martha (Baca) Schumacher in Florence CO. She is survived by her parents, husband Steve Fuller of Colorado Springs, CO, son Jonathan Schumacher of Florence CO, daughter Madison Schumacher of Colorado Springs, CO, and step-daughter Margaret Fuller of Colorado Springs, CO, siblings Cyndee Schmid of San Antonio, TX, Kathy Parker of Florence, CO, and Deni Schumacher of Green Bay, WI, and five grandchildren. Yolanda worked at Walmart for the past 20-years as a Customer Support Manager. She enjoyed bowling, billiards, playing on-line games with friends and family, rooting for the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Steelers, and traveling. The beach was her favorite place to be and she loved to see dolphins swimming. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

