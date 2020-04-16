Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KOPELCHUK. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

Vina - The family of the late Vina Kopelchuk announces her passing at the Canora Gateway Lodge on April 3, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Vina was born to Anton and Dora Lisoway on May 14, 1927 in Stenen, SK. She was the youngest of eleven children and grew up on a farm in the Stenen area. As a young girl, Vina had to be very independent for her mother was bedridden with arthritis. Vina attended school in the Stenen District, where she was known to be a very impressive back catcher for her ball team. She graduated and continued her education at the Normal School in Moose Jaw, SK, and became a teacher. She taught in the Donwell District, where she met the love of her life, Philip Kopelchuk. Vina left her career as a teacher and on October 8, 1950, Philip and Vina were married. They lived just outside of Donwell on a farm, where Vina planted beautiful flowers and the most bountiful gardens! She was a dedicated wife and a loving mother of five sons and one daughter. Her cooking was amazing, and nobody ever left hungry from her home! At the age of 80 years, Vina fought breast cancer and amazed everyone with her strength. Throughout the last year of her life, she did not have the strength to stand and walk. After a bout with a flu, she made the decision to become a resident of the Canora Gateway Lodge. Vina's strength, beautiful gardens, cooking, loving heart, and caring ways will be dearly missed. Vina was predeceased by her husband, Philip in 1992; her son, Dexter in 2005, and her son, Daryl in 2014. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Rick (Darleen) Bennett of Burlington, Darcy Kopelchuk of Canora, Cheryl (John) Tyrwhitt of Calgary, and Derrick (Koreen) Kopelchuk of Oxbow; her five grandchildren and great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. "A garden is a delight to the eye and a solace for the soul." - Saadi. In Vina's honour, a Visitation was held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK. A Private Graveside Service continued Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Donwell East Ukrainian Cemetery, northeast of Donwell, SK, with Pastor Greg Bright officiating. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Canora Gateway Lodge Auxiliary, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Vina Kopelchuk. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements were entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora, SK. Published in The Canora Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020

