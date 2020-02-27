Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KRUKOFF. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

KRUKOFF, Peter - Peter Fred Krukoff passed away at the Canora Hospital on February 17, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Peter was born October 28, 1930, on the family farm in the Tiny District to Fedor and Marunia (Plotnikoff) Krukoff. He grew up on the farm, attended Strathcona School and continued his high school education in Canora, SK. On July 17, 1957, Peter married Sonnia Skurat in Canora. In 1958, the couple welcomed their first son, Lionel. The family moved from the farm to Canora in 1964, however, they continued to spend summers on the farm. In 1966, their second son, Randal, was born. Peter continued to farm until his retirement in the late 1990's. As well, starting in 1969, Peter attended Saskatchewan Technical Institute in Moose Jaw, where he was enrolled in the Radio & TV repair course. In 1973, he opened Parkland Radio & TV in Canora, SK. He repaired all types of electronics or whatever customers would bring into his shop. Peter could find a way to fix practically anything; if he could take it apart, he would fix it and make it better. Peter started sharpening skates in the early 1980's and during the winter months he could be found at the Canora Civic Centre. The 2018-19 winter season was his last year of sharpening skates as his health took a turn. In addition to farming and radio and TV repair, Peter also had a love for photography. He started with black and white film and then moved to color film. He loved to collect old cameras which led to quite a large collection. Peter looked forward to family gatherings which revolved around the family cabin at Burgis Beach. He loved fishing and could be found trying his luck on opening day each spring. There were many fishing stories to tell over the years and thus, many memories left to cherish. Peter became a resident of the Gateway Lodge on June 18, 2019 and continued to reside there until his passing on February 17, 2020. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Fedor and Marunia; his wife, Sonnia; sisters: Polly Strelioff, Mabel Stushnoff and Martha Danyluk; and brothers-in-law: Nick Strelioff, Alec Stushnoff and Steve Danyluk. Peter is survived by his two sons: Lionel (Pat) of Blackie, AB and Randal (Dolores) of Saskatoon, SK; brother, Fred (Marianne) Krukoff; two grandchildren, Rick Knight and Jodi Knight and two great-grandchildren, Taryn Knight and Sydney Knight; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In Peter's honour, a Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, with Rev. Nancy Brunt officiating. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Kinsmen Telemiracle Foundation, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Peter Krukoff. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at







