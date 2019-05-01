Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Fedorchuk. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

FEDORCHUK, Alexander - Alexander Fedorchuk, beloved husband of Vicky Fedorchuk of Hyas, SK, passed away on February 16, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Al was born May 20, 1934, on the family farm in the Hyas District, SK, to Sergie and Clara (Serduk) Fedorchuk. He was the youngest of three children. After graduating from Sturgis High School, Sturgis, SK, Al furthered his education and obtained a Business Diploma from Saskatoon Business College. He worked different jobs, but his love of farming always brought him back to the family farm. On February 5, 1960, Al married Vicky Trach and they began their life together on the Fedorchuk family farm, where they farmed with Al's father. Al and Vicky were blessed with four children: Kim, Brenda, Grant and Jeff. Throughout his life, Al farmed with his dad and eventually had the opportunity to proudly farm with his own two sons as well. Farming was his life. He enjoyed driving from field to field, checking crops and helping wherever he could well into his 80's, when his declining health prevented him from continuing. In addition to farming, Al enjoyed fishing, hunting and had a passion for sports, especially baseball. For many years, he played with the Stenen Ball Club and was quite proud of their induction to the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995. Al also enjoyed travelling and appreciated the opportunity to experience Ukraine, where he met his aunts, many cousins and extended family members. He liked watching the news on television and commuting to enjoy sporting events at neighboring communities. He was also a member of the Hyas Senior Centre and the NICE Centre in Norquay, SK. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Al was predeceased by his parents: Sergie and Clara; brother, Walter; sister, Marie Heska and brother-in-law, John Heska. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vicky Fedorchuk; daughters, Kim (Tim) Fesciue and Brenda (Jeff) Hendrickson; sons, Grant (Tracey) and Jeff; five grandchildren: Carlee (Nick), Drew and Kyle Hendrickson and Amanda and Laurissa Fedorchuk; and his sister-in-law, Florence Drohomereski; as well as his nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and extended family throughout Canada and Ukraine. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, with Shawna Leson as certified celebrant. Interment will follow in the Canora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to a Charity of Donor's Choice, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Al Fedorchuk. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at







