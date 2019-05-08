Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Brezinski. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom, Anne Brezinski on April 26, 2019, at the age of 87.



Anne was born on November 3, 1931 in the small village of Buchanan, SK. Anne had a passion to learn and quickly advanced through school to begin her teaching career at the age of 17. In 1954 she married Louis Brezinski also of Buchanan. Mom had a passion for reading, cooking, gardening and helping people. She had a beautiful smile and cherished her family dearly. Anne leaves behind four loving children, Karen, Randy, Myrna (Dave), and Kevin (Rebecca) along with 5 grandchildren, Chanelle, Tyler, Braedon, Callan, and Kale. She also leaves behind a sister, Helen Marianchuk, and brother Mike Dwernychuk as well as many wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her husband Louis, her parents Konsten and Anastasia Dwernychuk and many loving siblings and family members that held a very special place in her heart. We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Touchmark where she spent her final days. At Anne’s request, there will be no public service.

Published in The Canora Courier from May 8 to June 6, 2019

