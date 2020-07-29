Curtis Dale Pollock passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020 in his home in Lumsden, Saskatchewan.Curtis was born on November 30, 1955 to Clayton and Leona Pollock in Preeceville, Saskatchewan. He graduated from Preeceville High School and then spent a year in Journalism school in Vancouver. Curtis had a passion for books, reading and writing and decided to make a career out of it.During his marriage to Marilyn Bellows, they moved to several different places across the country and he worked as a newspaper editor for different newspapers including the Canora Courier. After he left his career as a newspaper editor he worked in insurance and then started his own accounting company, Reliance Accounting.Curtis was an avid birdwatcher and loved spending time outside in nature and gardening. He loved baseball, football and music. You would usually find him listening to CBC radio. He will always be remembered as an intelligent, kind and genuine man and for the warm twinkle in his eyes.Curtis is survived by his mother, Leona Pollock, three children; Jericho (Michael) Eliese, Joel (Katrina Baty) Pollock and Dylan Pollock, four grandchildren who he adored; Kane, Maddox, Charlie Ray and Kai Noah, siblings Oney (Thom Carnahan) Pollock, Barry (Joan) Pollock, Timothy Pollock, and Craig (Denise) Pollock. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Clayton Pollock in 1987.A second obituary is available through Speers Funeral Chapel.