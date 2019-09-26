DANYLUK: In memory of our mom and baba Emily who passed away September 28, 1996. Today is such a painful day, Full of sadness and grief for us; As we mourn the moment that you left, Recalling how life used to be. You were someone very special, Who left your mark on so many lives; Things just haven't been the same, Since we said goodbye. The bond we shared will never end, Even though we are apart; We find comfort in the memories, Deep within our hearts. This heartfelt message is for you, We miss you more than words can say; The world lost someone precious, On the day you went away. XOX --Always and forever missing you, love you: Debbie, Leonard, Nolan, Ryan, Brett, Richard and families.





