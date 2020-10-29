DERGOUSOFF,
Fred - Fred K. Dergousoff, beloved husband of Anne Dergousoff of Canora, SK, passed away at the Canora Gateway Lodge on October 22, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Fred was born September 4, 1924, on a farm near Canora, SK, to Kuzma and Wasoonie (Konkin) Dergousoff. As a young man, Fred attended Phoenix School, near his home. After grade eight, Fred decided to begin farming and continued to do so for the next sixty-seven years. Fred enjoyed baseball, hockey, and curling, even more than he liked farming - it was just more fun. He also enjoyed playing music with his friends, Hank, Pete, and Lawrence. Additionally, Fred was very involved in his sons' sports as a coach, spectator, and general supporter. He was also actively involved with the local Wheat Pool, Telephone Company, Municipal Affairs and was a dedicated member of the local Doukhobor Society and Doukhobor Prayer Home. On November 21, 1946, Fred married the love of his life, Anne, who was only sixteen at the time. Their marriage lasted for almost 74 years and together, they were blessed with two sons, Floyd and Brent. Active in his community, Fred will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Kuzma and Wasoonie Dergousoff; his sister, Mabel Kabatoff; his brother, Paul Dergousoff; and his two brothers-in-law, Bill Kabatoff and Peter Shukin. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his two sons, Floyd (Gloria) Dergousoff and Dr. Brent (Cathy) Dergousoff; his six grandchildren, Clarke Dergousoff, Brock (Jennifer) Dergousoff, Bryn (Natasha) Dergousoff, Brielle (Shane) Young, Dr. Jace (Brieanne) Dergousoff, and Ty Dergousoff; his six great-grandchildren, Alex, Hillary, Morgan, Maren, Grace, and Audrey; and his sister, Doris Shukin; as well as his extended family and many friends. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Canora Gateway Lodge for their kind and compassionate care while Fred was with them. A Public Visitation was held at 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 and a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, both from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, officiated by Walter Ostoforoff and Floyd Dergousoff. Interment followed in the Canora Cemetery, Canora, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Canora Gateway Lodge Auxiliary, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Fred Dergousoff. Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook awww.lesonsfuneralhome.ca
. Arrangements have been entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora, SK.