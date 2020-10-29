Dear Aunty Anne, Floyd, Brent & families:



Uncle Fred was such a special part of our Canora life when we would come to visit and he holds a special place in all of our hearts. Our childhood memories of skating at the rink, watching curling, visiting the farm, enjoying the banter between our Grandpa (Pete Rieben) and him over a "couple" drinks are some of our best! We all wish we could be there to share memories in person with you all. Know that we are with you in spirit today & that we are all remembering him with a smile!



Pete & Mary Rieben

Jon, Michelle, Dillon, Nolan & Sophia Zuck

Ron, Larissa, Annika, Easton & Reddon Brown

Greg, Tania, Avery & Parker Rieben

Michelle Zuck

