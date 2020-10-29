1/
Fred DERGOUSOFF
1924 - 2020
DERGOUSOFF, Fred - Fred K. Dergousoff, beloved husband of Anne Dergousoff of Canora, SK, passed away at the Canora Gateway Lodge on October 22, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Fred was born September 4, 1924, on a farm near Canora, SK, to Kuzma and Wasoonie (Konkin) Dergousoff. As a young man, Fred attended Phoenix School, near his home. After grade eight, Fred decided to begin farming and continued to do so for the next sixty-seven years. Fred enjoyed baseball, hockey, and curling, even more than he liked farming - it was just more fun. He also enjoyed playing music with his friends, Hank, Pete, and Lawrence. Additionally, Fred was very involved in his sons' sports as a coach, spectator, and general supporter. He was also actively involved with the local Wheat Pool, Telephone Company, Municipal Affairs and was a dedicated member of the local Doukhobor Society and Doukhobor Prayer Home. On November 21, 1946, Fred married the love of his life, Anne, who was only sixteen at the time. Their marriage lasted for almost 74 years and together, they were blessed with two sons, Floyd and Brent. Active in his community, Fred will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Kuzma and Wasoonie Dergousoff; his sister, Mabel Kabatoff; his brother, Paul Dergousoff; and his two brothers-in-law, Bill Kabatoff and Peter Shukin. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his two sons, Floyd (Gloria) Dergousoff and Dr. Brent (Cathy) Dergousoff; his six grandchildren, Clarke Dergousoff, Brock (Jennifer) Dergousoff, Bryn (Natasha) Dergousoff, Brielle (Shane) Young, Dr. Jace (Brieanne) Dergousoff, and Ty Dergousoff; his six great-grandchildren, Alex, Hillary, Morgan, Maren, Grace, and Audrey; and his sister, Doris Shukin; as well as his extended family and many friends. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Canora Gateway Lodge for their kind and compassionate care while Fred was with them. A Public Visitation was held at 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 and a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, both from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, officiated by Walter Ostoforoff and Floyd Dergousoff. Interment followed in the Canora Cemetery, Canora, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Canora Gateway Lodge Auxiliary, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Fred Dergousoff. Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook awww.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements have been entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora, SK.



Published in The Canora Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
LESON'S FUNERAL HOME
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
LESON'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
LESON'S FUNERAL HOME
128 2nd Ave
Canora, SK S0A 0L0
(306) 563-5671
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2020
Dear Anne, Floyd, Brent and families, Our condolences to all of you. I will always remember Fred’s hearty red-faced laugh. A life well lived is a life well loved.

Cynthia & Terry Riglin (Gogal)
Cynthia Riglin
Friend
October 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Dergousoff family. We remember combine rides and Turtle chocolates as kids. Sitting at the kitchen table and discussing old Russian hockey players and politics over a Crown and Coke later. Fred is remembered and will be missed. May you rest in peace.

Michael (Kaitlin), Robert, Chris and Paul Rieben
Michael Rieben
Family
October 27, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Brent and family,mat the many cherished memories bring Sunshine to cloudy days.Cherish and share the memories.
Jerry & Toni Gromnisky
October 27, 2020
Fred was devoted to his home and family.I have many memories of the good times we had especially curling and singing in the choir.We worked together for the Phoenix Sports Club and had so many really fun barbecues.In winter we visited each other and played cards.Fred will be sadly missed by all who knew him.May he Rest In Peace in Gods Heavenly kingdom.
Dergousoff Lucille
Family
October 27, 2020
Great Grandpa Fred was a very sweet man! He welcomed me into his family and I am so thankful for that. I had lost all my Grandparents at a younger age, so I always appreciated a visit with him.
I will always remember his sweet demeanor, his lovely accent and traditional meals around the dinner table.
Rest in Peace Great Grandpa Fred!
Love: Jennifer, Brock, Maren & Morgan xxooo
Jennifer Dergousoff
Family
October 27, 2020
Dear Aunty Anne, Floyd, Brent & families:

Uncle Fred was such a special part of our Canora life when we would come to visit and he holds a special place in all of our hearts. Our childhood memories of skating at the rink, watching curling, visiting the farm, enjoying the banter between our Grandpa (Pete Rieben) and him over a "couple" drinks are some of our best! We all wish we could be there to share memories in person with you all. Know that we are with you in spirit today & that we are all remembering him with a smile!

Pete & Mary Rieben
Jon, Michelle, Dillon, Nolan & Sophia Zuck
Ron, Larissa, Annika, Easton & Reddon Brown
Greg, Tania, Avery & Parker Rieben
Michelle Zuck
Family
October 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences on Fred's passing, he was a wonderful man who always took the time to chat. Grandpa (Dad) & Grandma (Mom) always spoke so highly of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, may your memories carry you through this difficult time -may he rest in peace.
Monica McIlwrick (nee Skurat) Nena Ewasiuk (nee Skurat)
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
Monica McIlwrick Nena Ewasiuk
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
With our deepest Condolences on the passing of our neighbour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne, Floyd & Brent and all of your families. Wes & Pat Popoff
Wes Popoff
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you all..hugs and prayers
Gloria Roebuck
