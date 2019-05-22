Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Brodziak. View Sign Obituary

BRODZIAK - Helen Brodziak of Yorkton, formerly of Canora, widow of Mike Brodziak entered eternal rest on May 5, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Helen was born to Steven and Polly (Medlowski) Korchinski on January 19, 1920 in the Rama district. She was the 8th child of a family of 12 children. She attended Bellendeen School. In 1940 she married Mike Brodziak. They lived in Rama for a few years then moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba. Mike was employed with the CNR and his work took them to various places throughout his employment. In 1970 they moved to Canora, Saskatchewan where they later retired. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Steven in 1971 and Polly in 1934; her husband Mike in 1986; infant son Ernie; son Edward; granddaughter Jacqueline; infant grandchildren Debbie and Brent; son-in-law Hector and her brothers Joe, Mike, Bill, John, Louis, Martin and sisters Suzie, Nellie and Annie. Helen is survived by her children Eugene (Sylvia) of Kenosee Lake; Joyce Nelson of Yorkton; daughter-in-law Gladys of Bethune; Garry (Gladys) of Pinawa, Manitoba; Gail (Ivan) Peterson of Sturgis; Terry (Shelly) of Swift Current; Randy of Calgary, Alberta; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Jenny of Winnipeg, Man. and Emily of Wadena, Sask. Mom was a very active person in her younger days. She enjoyed playing ball, curling, bowling and playing broom ball. Mom lived in her own home until 2007 when she moved to Yorkton and resided at Queen Elizabeth Court. There she enjoyed her retirement years playing shuffleboard, card games and visiting with other residents. In 2014 Mom became a resident at the Kamsack Nursing Home and in 2016 she was transferred to the Yorkton Nursing Home. Mom was a devoted wife and mother and was the centre and heart of her family. She will be forever remembered for her sense of humour, her hard work and great cooking. She loved to garden and took much pride in her ability to grow a great garden. Mom always showed great courage and strength throughout her life. Mom had a very strong commitment to her faith and was very involved in her parish community. She was a UCWL member and served as president for 5 years as well as being a group leader and member on various committees. She was a volunteer with the Gateway Lodge in Canora and served as president for 5 years and secretary for 5 years. She was also a volunteer with Home Care, delivering meals on wheels and visiting the shut-ins on a regular basis. Mom will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but they are comforted to know that she is at peace, at home with her Lord. Prayers were held on Thursday, May 9 and the Funeral Liturgy on Friday, May 10 at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canora with Very Rev. Father Joakim Rac as the Celebrant. The responses were led by Danny Rakochy, Ernie Kozak and Parish Choir members. The cross bearer was Bradley Brodziak (Keenan Krasowski), the epistle reader was Garry Brodziak and the usher was Kelly Brodziak. A eulogy was given by Terry Brodziak and a poem tribute by Randy Brodziak. Members of the UCWL, Canora Branch participated in an honour guard. The interment followed in the Canora Town Cemetery with Trent Brodziak, Michael Brodziak, Trevor Brodziak, Todd Nelson (Karson Krasowski), Conrad Peterson and Tyler Peterson serving as the casket bearers. Condolences can be sent to the family at







