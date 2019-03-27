Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Holoboff. View Sign

HOLOBOFF: In loving memory of Lena Holoboff who passed away March 29, 2002. If you are ever going to love me, Love me now, while I can know The sweet and tender feelings Which from true affection flow. Love me now While I am living, Do not wait until I'm gone And then have it chiselled in marble, Sweet words on ice-cold stone. If you have tender thoughts of me, Please tell me now. If you wait until I am sleeping, Never to awaken, There will be death between us, And I won't hear you then. So, if you love me, even a little bit Let me know it while I am living So I can treasure it. --Sadly missed by son Wayne (Bobbie), son Chris (Teresa), grandsons Colin and Curtis, her family and many friends.





