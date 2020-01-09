Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Tymiak. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

TYMIAK, Lena- The family of the late Lena Tymiak, beloved wife of Glen Tymiak of Yorkton, SK, announces her passing at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home on December 20, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Lena was born on to Benedict and Wasca (Tymoschuk) Litwiniuk on June 7, 1943, in Canora, SK. She lived with her parents and brother, Fred, on a farm northeast of Hyas, SK. Lena also became very close with her first cousins who lived with her for a period of time. She attended Danbury country school and Norquay high school. While attending high school, Lena worked at Kozmeniuk's General Store in Danbury, SK. After graduating high school, she took a business course at Yorkton Collegiate and worked at the Metropolitan in Yorkton, SK. Lena and Glen were married on August 27, 1966, in Tadmore, SK. They made their home on Myrtle Avenue in Yorkton. In 1968, they welcomed Geoffrey (Geof) Mark to the family, and in 1969, came Lorelei (Lori) Anne. Once the kids were born, Lena was at home with them and later on in their teen years she went back to work at Fabricland. From home, she did custom sewing of any kind of clothing, formal dresses and casual, drapery and any alterations needed. This was her passion since she was 9 years old. She could sew without a pattern and put together an outfit from two different pictures. Whatever the challenge, she would always say, "I'll make it work..." Gardening, cooking, baking, canning, and cross stitch were her primary hobbies, and no one ever went hungry at the Tymiak house! Lena and Glen loved to travel with their camper in the summers. They would take road trips across Canada and also head down into the States. When they retired, those road trips changed into many enjoyable cruises. Their beautiful yard, with their fruit and vegetable gardens were always enjoyed by family and friends. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Lena was predeceased by her parents, Benedict and Wasca; her brother, Fred; father and mother-in-law, Metro and Olga Tymiak; brother-in-law, Ron Hoekema; and her cousins: Ernie Tymoschuk, John Tymoschuk, Jan Tymoschuk, Mary Ross, and Nestor Olynyk. She is survived by her loving husband, Glen; son, Geof (Kim); daughter, Lori (Randy) Selinger; grandchildren: Madelyn, Ava, Ethan, Grace, and Gavin Selinger; step-grandchildren: Brandon, Keara, Kayla, and Riza Takatch; step-great-grandchildren: Steel, Vincent, and Lexington; and cousins: Kay (Peter) Ozirney, Lydia Olynyk, Lillian (Gordon) Aufner, Donna Tymoschuk; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Recitation of the Holy Rosary began at 6:45 p.m., preceding the Vigil of Prayer held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019. Requiem Divine Liturgy was celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, all from St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Yorkton, SK, with Bishop Bryan Bayda, CSsR and Rev. Fr. Leonid Malkov, CSsR, as concelebrants. The Tymiak family would like to acknowledge the participants of the services: cantors, Lorne Stechyshyn and Colette Karapita; cross bearers, Grace and Gavin Selinger; Epistle reader, Vicky Ostrowercha; violin soloist, Peter Kobylka; and pallbearers, Randy Selinger, Geof Tymiak, Ethan Selinger, Brandon Takatch, Larry Boyko, and Marvin Boyko. Rite of Committal followed at the Canora Cemetery, Canora, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, or to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Lena Tymiak. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at







