DIAKOW, Marian - After a prolonged illness, Marian Diakow passed away at the Canora Gateway Lodge on June 12, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Marian was born in the Rama district on August 26, 1935 to George and Mary (Wolanski) Diakow. Marian attended the Wolna school and along with his brother, took on the family farm. Marian farmed for over 40 years in the Rama district before retiring to Canora. He met Stella Woloschuk in 1988 and they were married on June 23, 1990. They built their life together in Canora, enjoying their home and family, nurturing and watching Stella's grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Marian was an active member of the Dobrowody Church, "Nativity of the B.V.M," where he was the treasurer for a number of years. Upon moving to Canora, he became a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. He loved volunteering to support the church and his community. His Catholic faith was an important part of his life. Marian's faith in God, his devotion to Mary and his desire to the Eucharist was evident. This faith allowed him to deal with the years of struggle with Parkinson's disease. He loved being surrounded by the grand and great-grandchildren treasuring every visit. Marian was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Stella; and brother, Mike; along with five stepchildren, nine step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the Canora Gateway Lodge for their kind care and support. A Funeral Service was held at 1:30 p.m., June 19, 2020, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, with Very Rev. Fr. Joakim Rac, as Celebrant. Rite of Committal followed in the Canora Cemetery. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca) or to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church - Building Fund, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Marian Diakow. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements were entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora.
Published in The Canora Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.