Mary - Surrounded by her family, Mary Gawryliuk passed away peacefully at the Invermay Health Centre on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Mary was born on January 2, 1922, a daughter of Metro and Helen (Bilanchuk) Kerelchuk on the family farm in the Drobot District, south of Buchanan, SK. As she grew older, Mary enjoyed helping her parents on the farm, assisting with field work and other chores. She received her education at Vasolovitz school and was pulled from school at an early age to provide more help on the family farm. After meeting at a country dance, Mary was united in marriage to Alex Gawryliuk on September 21, 1940. Together, Mary and Alex farmed eight miles north of Theodore and it is there they lovingly raised their children. As a farm wife, Mary was found supporting her husband daily and working by his side. She endured many hardships along the way. Times were tough and the work was intense. It was the kind of work that people today could never have imagined. Mary diligently took an active role in every aspect of running the farm - from stooking, milking cows, selling cream and eggs, raising chickens, doing the household chores, to tending to her huge gardens. Having a green thumb, Mary's well-known talent was to produce luscious gardens and fragrant flowers. Each spring and summer, she would methodically spend countless hours getting her seeds organized, planting, watering and watching her gardens flourish. In fall, many hours were spent canning, preserving and freezing the produce for the winter. Her garden produce was plentiful and was always shared with children, neighbours and friends. The common remark was, "it is a good thing there was a gravel road, or her garden would extend into the neighbour's field." In 1973, Alex and Mary built a new house in Theodore, but farming was too dear to their hearts to just completely retire. They continued to farm until Alex's passing in 1979. Mary had a strong belief in church and the Orthodox faith. For over 80 years, Mary was a devout member of the St. John the Baptist Church of Riverside. In 2017, on her 95th birthday, she received the Metropolitan's Hramota for her sincere love, labour and donations to the church. She looked forward to planning and cooking for the annual feast day on July 7th. She could not wait to carry the roasters in the hall and then anxiously await the arrival of all the guests and parishioners. Mary loved her visits at reunions and the Riverside Church's 100th Anniversary. The stories about old times and how it was back then, were enjoyed by young and old. Memories were created and ties for the future were secured. Mary loved to watch the renovations to the church, hall and bell tower and was so proud to see the Ukrainian faith and heritage thrive. She nurtured her Ukrainian heritage by having traditional gatherings at Ukrainian Christmas and Easter. Faithfully, she enjoyed Ukrainian Christmas and preparing the twelve dishes and carolling from house to house was a definite occasion. Listening to Saturday Night Get-Togethers was a weekly favourite. When it came to cooking, no one could beat Baba's cabbage rolls, nachynka, studenetz, beetniks, mashed beans or perogies. When the children came home from school they were greeted with fresh bread, buns, doughnuts, Easter Baba bread, paska or kozakee (fried bread) which was served with homemade strawberry jam. Mary lovingly passed on these traditions that were taught by her mother, to be passed on to future generations. Mary's passion was knitting. She found relaxation and took great pride in the beautiful coloured dishcloths, which she gifted to many a friend or visitor. Mary's door was always open to friends and neighbours and she could not wait for the next coffee party. No matter how much work was to be done, Mary always had time for a visit and to play a game of cards. Only, Mary would never stop at one game, or at least until she won one game. Mary and Alex loved spending Sundays together driving along country roads and checking out the crops or cattle. They did travel to Toronto and Buffalo, New York, to visit the relatives who lived there. Mary always stated that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and cherished the title of Great-Baba. Her love for children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren is a heart and soul connection that will transcend through many generations. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Metro and Helen Kerelchuk; husband, Alex; sons, David (in infancy) and Donald; her son-in-law, Daniel Dutchak; three brothers, George, John and Pete and three sisters, Ann Kerelchuk, Ann Kerelchuk and Rayme Duchnitski. Mary will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughters: Adeline Dutchak, Phyllis (Lawrence) Gulutzan, Cheryl (Gerald) Hoffman and Bernice Gawryliuk; her grandchildren/great-grandchildren: Jason (Pam) Dutchak - Brittany, Danielle, Madison and Hannah; Kristin (Amy) Dutchak - Sadie and Jax; Brenlee Dutchak; Dwight (Michelle) Gulutzan - Gerritt and Lily; Rochelle (Cory) Mackenzie - Brynn; Bo (Amanda) Gawryliuk - Mila and Luke; Acara (Kyle) Wyonzek - Arista and Acelyn; Adon (Lindsey) Hoffman - Soren; Athena Gawryliuk; one brother, Michael (Rose) Kerelchuk and her sister-in-law, Nettie Kerelchuk. We love you Baba! May God grant her rest among the righteous and may her memory be eternal. Vichnaya Pamyat. A Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, from the Riverside Hall, Theodore District, SK, with Rev. Fr. Michael Faryna officiating. Interment followed in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist (Riverside) Cemetery, Theodore District, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Mary Gawryliuk. Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora, SK.