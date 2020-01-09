Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nestor Prystay. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

PRYSTAY, Nestor - Nestor Prystay, beloved husband of Elaine Prystay of Canora, SK, passed away in the early morning hours at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK, on December 25, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Nestor was born in the Canora Union Hospital, Canora, SK, on March 14, 1942, to Paul and Mary (Tulik) Prystay. He was the eldest son of four siblings. He began public school at Monastyr, finished his elementary education at Olesha and completed his high school years in Buchanan in 1960. He enrolled at Saskatoon Teachers college and graduated with an Interim Standard Certificate A in 1961. Nestor's first teaching assignment was in the Hryhoriw School District, where he taught for two years. When the Hryhoriw School was closed, Nestor was transferred to the Dobrowody South School, where he taught for three years. From there, he was hired to teach at the Canora Senior Elementary School in 1966. In 1978, after attending summer school classes and night classes, Nestor graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Professional A Certificate. He taught at the Senior Elementary School for twenty-one years until 1987, when he was transferred to the Canora Composite High School, where he taught until his retirement in 1991. On October 9, 1966, Nestor married Elaine (Wionzek). They resided in the apartments in Martha's General Store until 1973, when Nestor and Elaine bought a house to accommodate their growing family. They raised three children in that house; Angela, Darcy and Marsha. They were also blessed with two grandchildren, Kristina and Jarred. In 1981, Nestor decided to try his hand at hobby farming, five miles down the road from where he grew up. Together with his brothers they farmed his land and the homestead, as well as additional land his brother had. When his brothers passed away, Nestor continued farming with the help of his son until 2016. In Nestor's early years, he enjoyed playing sports. His most memorable stories come from when he played broomball in the Canora league. Later, he enjoyed being the voice of the Renegades for many years and would travel with friends to the out of town games. Nestor was very involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He drove Angela to every free throw event she had. He coached and managed Darcy's hockey teams for many years and would go on Marsha's basketball out-of-town trips as the teacher supervisor. After retirement, he would travel to Saskatoon to attend Kristina's Ukrainian dance recitals and attend Jarred's soccer and baseball games. Nestor was a loyal Rider, Redwing and Blue Jays fan. He enjoyed watching curling as well. He had many stories from the Briers he attended in Yorkton and Saskatoon. Nestor was a season ticket holder with the Riders until his mobility became an issue; he then could be found in his living room watching the game. Nestor was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mary; in-laws, Steve and Steffie (Brezinski) Wionzek; sisters, Olga and Zonia (Gulka); brothers, Joe and Louis and brother-in-law, Edward. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children Angela, Darcy, and Marsha; grandchildren Kristina and Jarred; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, from Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Canora, SK, with Very Rev. Fr. Joakim Rac, as Celebrant. Rite of Committal followed at the Canora Cemetery. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Kidney Foundation of Saskatchewan or to the Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church - Olesha Church & Cemetery Fund, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Nestor Prystay. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at







