ZAWISLAK, Olga - Olga Zawislak, beloved wife of the late Max Zawislak, passed away at the Preeceville Long Term Care Facility, Preeceville, SK, on February 25, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Olga was born on March 24, 1923 in the Rama district to Paul and Fedora (Pasternak) Kotyk. She attended Wolna school and completed her grade eight education. She then stayed and helped on the family farm while also taking a dressmaking course via correspondence which helped so much in making clothes for the family. Olga also took part in acting in stage shows. In 1944, she married Max Zawislak. They settled on a farm near Amsterdam SK, where they raised three sons, Myles, Patrick and Gene. In addition to the many duties of a farm wife and mother, Olga took a course on horticulture at the University of Saskatchewan and went on to become President of the Canora Horticultural Society as well as taught some horticultural classes in Canora and Buchanan. Gardening and flower arranging were definitely her passion. Her many friends who visited always marvelled at her flower garden near the house. She grew many Gladiolas and would make beautiful arrangements to give away to events and businesses in Canora to enjoy. Her exquisite work did not go unnoticed and it even earned her a special compliment from the Governor General Protocol for decorating the hall when the Governor General of Canada paid a visit to Canora. Olga truly loved nature of all aspects. She loved her flowers and visits from goldfinches and hummingbirds to the feeders she set out. She sang in the Ukrainian Orthodox Choir for many years and participated in many concerts. She was an active member of the Ukrainian Women's Association, where she served as President and Secretary. She was also Secretary of the Church executive. Additionally, Olga was a dedicated representative of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she also served as President and Secretary. She served as Secretary of the Gateway Coop board for 10 years and was the initiator of the Farmer's Market in Canora. After retirement from the family farm, Olga and Max moved to Park Place in Canora, where Olga enjoyed many visits from family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Olga was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Fedora Kotyk; husband, Max; six brothers: John, Steve, Mike, Peter, Emil and Harry Kotyk; two sisters, Mary Pura and Katie Melnychuk; parents-in-law, Tom and Annie Zawislak; daughter-in-law, Gail Zawislak; sisters-in-law: Katie, Ann, Sophie, Jean, and Mary Kotyk; and brothers-in-law, Paul Pura, Klym Melnychuk, and Walter and Bill Zawislak. She is survived by her three sons, Myles from Crystal Lake, Patrick from Yorkton and Gene (Shelley) from Sandy Lake, MB; five grandchildren: Scott Zawislak, Rhonna (Gabe) Rodriguez, Kendra (Kyle) Box, Kirk (Nancy) Zawislak and Adam (Deanne) Zawislak; seven great-grandchildren: Cole Zawislak, Gavin and Cohen Box, Teagan and Ryder Rodriguez and Ava and Rory Zawislak; brothers-in-law, Nick (Adeline), Dave (Myrna), Ed (Deanna) and Orest (Chrissy) Zawislak; and sisters-in-law, Judy (Steven) Guzak, Helen (John) Pura and Ollie McAndrew; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Prayer Service was held at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home and Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Church, Canora, SK, with Rev. Fr. Petro Tsenov officiating. Interment followed in the Canora Cemetery. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church Choir, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Olga Zawislak. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign the online guestbook at







