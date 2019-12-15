Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
A. Dale Dayton


1941 - 2019
A. Dale Dayton Obituary
A. Dale Dayton

78, of Canton passed away after a lengthy illness on December 12, 2019. Dale was born in Newport, Tenn. on September 29, 1941 to the late William and Helen Dayton. He was a graduate of Hoover High School class of 1959, retired from the Timken Co. after 40 years of service and previously owned and operated Dayton Karate School in Carrollton. Dale had a private pilot license and attended the Canton Baptist Temple where he was a member of the Encouragers Class.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Vicki Dayton; children, Tammy Martin, Staci (Grant Jr.) Anspach and Tracy (Charlene) Dayton; step children, April Hill and David Hill; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and sister, Kaye (Dan) Decker.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-1 PM on Tuesday prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
