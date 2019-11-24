|
Aaron A. Stephanic
age 40 of North Canton, OH passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, by his own hand due to depression. He was born in Canton on April 10, 1979.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Andy Cantini and paternal grandparents Edwin and Pat Stephanic. Aaron is survived by his mother Amy Cantini, father Gale Stephanic, sisters Leah (Dan Koja) and Claire Stephanic, maternal grandmother Laura Cantini, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and former wife Emi Aoki.
There are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aaron's memory to Stark Parks (5300 Tyner St NW, Canton, OH 44708). "We love you always and forever." May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019