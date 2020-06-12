Aaron James Hillage 14, finished his courageous battle with cancer peacefully at his home on June 10, 2020. Aaron was an honor student and participated in student council, band and track at Fairless Middle School, swam for the Massillon Aquatic Club, and played the piano under Dr. Maira Liliestedt. The guiding force in Aaron's life underlying all he did was his faith and love of Jesus in whom he found peace, confidence, and joy. His example of faith was an anchor and a set of wings to all who really knew him. He will be deeply missed.Surviving Aaron are his parents, Dr. Kevin and Hope (Carper) Hill and his siblings John and Elizabeth (Betsy). He is also survived by his grandparents Ken and Kay Hill and Gary and Betty Carper and his aunts and uncles Ron and Robbin (Hill) Selway and Michael and Ceren (Carper) Stone. He was preceded in death by an uncle Randall Carper.A graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at Union Lawn East Cemetery in Navarre, Ohio at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dwight Mason and Dr. Chester Harris officiating. Funeral arrangements will be performed by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar, Ohio.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113