Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ian's home
394 Shaw Ave. NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Brozovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron M. Brozovic


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aaron M. Brozovic Obituary
Aaron M. Brozovic

Age 39, of Youngstown, passed away June 6, 2019. Born in Canton, a son of Tammy Brozovic, and Michael and Terri Mallette, he was a 1997 Graduate of Jackson High School.

Preceded in death by his son, Tobin Brozovic; his grandmother, Julia Hammerly, who raised him; and his grandfather, Sam Brozovic. Survived by his children, Gavin, Skylin and Logan Alexander; one sister, Tiffany Smith; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ryan and Natalie Brozovic, and Ian and Jamie Mallette; and his aunt and uncle, Lori and Randy Rose. Aaron fought very hard for his sobriety with the help of his brother Ian.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Aaron's Life will be held Sat from 1-4 p.m. at Ian's home, 394 Shaw Ave. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aaron's memory may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now