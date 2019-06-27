|
Aaron M. Brozovic
Age 39, of Youngstown, passed away June 6, 2019. Born in Canton, a son of Tammy Brozovic, and Michael and Terri Mallette, he was a 1997 Graduate of Jackson High School.
Preceded in death by his son, Tobin Brozovic; his grandmother, Julia Hammerly, who raised him; and his grandfather, Sam Brozovic. Survived by his children, Gavin, Skylin and Logan Alexander; one sister, Tiffany Smith; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ryan and Natalie Brozovic, and Ian and Jamie Mallette; and his aunt and uncle, Lori and Randy Rose. Aaron fought very hard for his sobriety with the help of his brother Ian.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Aaron's Life will be held Sat from 1-4 p.m. at Ian's home, 394 Shaw Ave. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aaron's memory may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019