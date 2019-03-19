|
Abbie Jane Belding Rohrer
a longtime resident of the Canton area, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Canton Christian Home. Born in Salem, Ohio, Jane and her family moved to Canton shortly after her birth. Church was a central part in Jane's life. She was enrolled in the Cradle Department at First Christian Church in Canton, where she attended into her adult years. Abbie Jane was a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent of the Intermediate (Teen) Department. Jane and her husband, Leroy, grew into adulthood at First Christian Church. As a family with their children, Jane and Leroy, joined Perry Christian Church in Perry Township as charter members. She was active in a variety of church activities, including Sunday School Teacher, Director of Vacation Bible School, Deaconess, choir member, and Missions Treasurer. In addition, Jane belonged to the Berean Missions Group at First Christian Church. For several years, she was involved with the Canton Christian Home Boutique and for three years, was co-chair. In the community, Jane was president of the Richville School P.T.A., member of the Richville Grange, a member of the American Association of University Women, the McDowell Club, Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century, the National, State and Canton Chapters of the African Violet Society of America and Stark County Retired Teachers. Jane attended Duke University and Kent State University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. Jane had the honor of being a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar. During her years as a teacher, she was a member of the National Education Association and the Ohio Teachers Association. She started her career teaching students, who were in grades 1 through 8, in a one room school house. Jane was also a Canton City Playground Supervisor for five years. She then taught junior high students, was involved in drama club and coaching. For over 60 years, Jane belonged to T.H.E. club (formerly "Fertile Myrtles"), a group of friends who socialized, entertained and played cards together. She was a resident of the Canton Christian Home from 2001 until her passing. Jane was married to Leroy F. Rohrer for 51 years before his death. Her parents, Ethel Albaugh Belding and Thomas Belding, and her brother, Thomas Belding have passed away.
Jane is survived by her three sons: Robert, William, and Timothy; grandchildren: Karen and David Rohrer, Diana Trotter, Sayo Rohrer, Sean and Seth Rohrer; great-grandchildren, Otto and Gustav Rohrer and Avery and Harrison Trotter; as well as her nieces, Claudia Paul and her husband, Mark, Mary Rhodes and Rebecca Fort and Jane's nephews, Michael Moore and Blair Belding. Jane also had many other treasured and loved relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Canton Christian Home, 2550
Cleveland Ave. N.W. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019