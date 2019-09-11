|
|
Abdul R. Ali (Ronald Martin)
Departed this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born September 24, 1949 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Agatha and Horace Martin Sr. Abdul graduated from McKinley Senior High School. He also received his barber license from Akron Barber College. He graduated from Miami of Ohio University before joining the United States Air Force. Abdul retired from Canton City Fire Department as a firefighter. He was the first black firefighter for the city of Canton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Ali, whom he married on November 19, 1983. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Dwayne, Horace Martin, Jr.; and his sister, Shirley Ransom.
Abdul leaves to cherish fond memories; his six children, Eben Gibson of Canton, Ohio, Monna Gibson of Copley, Ohio, Walida Gibson-Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rasheed (Jessica) AsSamad of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Akeem Abdul-Ali Brown of Canton, Ohio and Salahuddin (Tabbatha) Ali of Massillon, Ohio. Sisters, Donna (Polly) Martin and Brenda (Caldwell) Graves of Canton, Ohio. Brothers, Sherman Sr. (Barbara), Phillip (Rosie) and Paul (Janet) Martin; 18 grandchildren including four that he adopted, DiAutri, DiVanna, Jentri and Eben (Jamari) Gibson. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Abdul was a passionate man who enjoyed religious studies and spending time with his family. Abdul was an avid McKinley Bulldog, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football fan.
A home going celebration will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Peoples Baptist Church, 701 17th Street SE, Canton, Ohio. Visitation at 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Union cemetery in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019