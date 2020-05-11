Abigail C. (Hossler) Gabehart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abigail C. (Hossler) Gabehart

Abby left us suddenly on May 9, 2020 to be with her God. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Going Away party for family will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary please visit www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved