Abigail C. (Hossler) Gabehart
Abby left us suddenly on May 9, 2020 to be with her God. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Going Away party for family will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary please visit www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository from May 11 to May 12, 2020.