Abigail "Abby" Vanestage 23, of Perry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1997 in Canton to Aubrey Leapline-Juszli and Danny Vanest. Abby was a 2016 graduate of Perry High School and majored in Cosmetology. Abby was an entrepreneur and the owner of Adore Studio in Canton. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially her dog, Blu. Abby enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing with her brothers, arguing with her mother, playing Call of Duty and was passionate about her business. She will forever be remembered a devoted and selfless, daughter, sister, stepdaughter, granddaughter, and friend.She leaves to cherish her memory with her mother Aubrey (Benjamin Oster) Juszli; her father Danny (Cynthia) Vanest; her dog Blu; her brothers Dylan and Devyn Vanest; her grandparents Lori Charton, Darrell and Patty Vanest; her great grandmother Rachel Stanford; her uncles Aaron (Christie) Leapline, D.J. Cruz, and Darrell (Connie) Vanest; her aunt Amy (Justin) Moran and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lynn Leapline; her great grandparents Roberta and Lester Leapline, and Harold and Betty Shimp. And most recently, her great grandfather, David Stanford, who she welcomed to Heaven.A Celebration of Abby's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Paquelet, 330-833-3222