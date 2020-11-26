1/1
Abigail "Abby" Vanest
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abigail "Abby" Vanest

age 23, of Perry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1997 in Canton to Aubrey Leapline-Juszli and Danny Vanest. Abby was a 2016 graduate of Perry High School and majored in Cosmetology. Abby was an entrepreneur and the owner of Adore Studio in Canton. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially her dog, Blu. Abby enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing with her brothers, arguing with her mother, playing Call of Duty and was passionate about her business. She will forever be remembered a devoted and selfless, daughter, sister, stepdaughter, granddaughter, and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memory with her mother Aubrey (Benjamin Oster) Juszli; her father Danny (Cynthia) Vanest; her dog Blu; her brothers Dylan and Devyn Vanest; her grandparents Lori Charton, Darrell and Patty Vanest; her great grandmother Rachel Stanford; her uncles Aaron (Christie) Leapline, D.J. Cruz, and Darrell (Connie) Vanest; her aunt Amy (Justin) Moran and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lynn Leapline; her great grandparents Roberta and Lester Leapline, and Harold and Betty Shimp. And most recently, her great grandfather, David Stanford, who she welcomed to Heaven.

A Celebration of Abby's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved