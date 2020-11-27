1/
Abigail "Abby" Vanest
1997 - 2020
Abigail "Abby" Vanest

A Celebration of Abby's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2020.
