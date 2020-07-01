Ada Elizabeth Shy
of Northern Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Ky. She had previously taught children at Hartzler School and Cherry Valley Elementary in Newark and Willilam R. Day Elementary and Edgefield Elementary in Canton.
She is survived by a daughter, Kay (Jerry) Freeman and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Deitchel.
Private services will be held at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com to leave online condolences.
F.C. Daehler Mortuary,
740-353-4146
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.