Ada Jean Wolgamott



81, of Massillon, went Home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. Jean was born on July 8, 1939, in Hempfield Twp., Greensburg, PA the daughter of the late Wade and Bernice (Wolfe) Baum. Jean was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School and married her sweetheart, Vern Wolgamott on her birthday that same year. She was a member of Newman Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Jean was also active in the Tuslaw Lions Club, Tuslaw Garden Club, Women in Construction, and one of the founding members of Tiger Town Boat and Ski Club. She was also an integral part of Wolgamott Electric, Inc.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Baum; and daughter, Deanna Wolgamott. She is survived by her husband, Vern Wolgamott; children: Coreen (Vance) Hardman, and Don (Tammy) Wolgamott; grandchildren: Amelia (J.D.) Wolfe, Aaron Hardman, Michael (Leah) Wolgamott, and Amanda Hardman; great-grandchildren: JV and Jackson Wolfe, Natalie Baker, Xander Unklesby, Raymond Baker, and Hunter Baker; sister, Phyllis Kemp; and brothers: Tom (Sharon) Baum, Wayne (Linda) Baum, and Carl (Kathy) Baum; and numerous nieces, and nephews.



A Celebration of Jean's life will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Newman Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Newman Baptist Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store