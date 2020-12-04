Ada Jean Wolgamott



A Celebration of Jean's life will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Newman Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Newman Baptist Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store