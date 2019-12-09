|
Ada Mae Maxhimer
Of Wooster, age 93, formerly of North Lawrence, died December 7, 2019, at Smithville Western Care Center, following a period of declining health. She was born on October 4, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio the daughter of Roderick and Mildred (Wolf) Farrar, and was united in marriage to Frank C. Maxhimer on February 27, 1948, in North Lawrence. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2005. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, traveling, watching football, especially Ohio State, and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church in North Lawrence.
Ada is survived by a son, Ron (Cindy) Maxhimer of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; daughter, Pat (Steve) Patt of Orrville; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mervyn "Bing" Farrar of Michigan. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Services will be held at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church in North Lawrence, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Newmans Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 14411 Orrville St. NW, North Lawrence, OH 44666.
Auble Funeral Home
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019