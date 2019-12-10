Home

Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross United Methodist Church
North Lawrence, OH
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church
North Lawrence, OH
Ada Mae Maxhimer


1926 - 2019
Services will be held at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church in North Lawrence, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Newmans Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 14411 Orrville St. NW, North Lawrence, OH 44666.

Auble Funeral Home

330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
