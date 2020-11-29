1/1
Adam Blackshear Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam Blackshear Jr.

age 35, of Canton, OH passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born July 20, 1985 to Adam Blackshear Sr. and Angela Taylor. Adam Blackshear Jr. was a jack of all trades. He dabbled in culinary arts, construction, real estate, and auto mechanics. He was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed hosting family functions, fishing, traveling, and raising his dogs. Adam was a kind, gentle hearted soul, whom would give you his last in order to help. He was the peace maker of the family and strived to put family first. "You are loved by many, may you Rest In Peace. We will always love you and keep you in our hearts."

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Kelly Blackshear; uncles, Millon Blackshear; Robin Blackshear, and grandmother, Lillian Blackshear.

Adam Jr. is survived by his mother, Angela Taylor; father, Adam Blackshear Sr.; sisters, Angelisha Turner, Rylie Levandoski, brothers, Alex Blackshear, Alvin Blackshear; daughter, Chantel Miangel Blackshear and many nieces, nephews, cousins.

In following his wishes Adam Jr. will be cremated and there will be no services. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Adam and Angela,
We are so so sorry to hear the passing of Adam Jr. Such a cute little boy was he . And as a man he grew up to respect others even tho we were family he still called us Mr and Mrs.Mike's mom and dad. The sarrow that's your going thur I just imagine it. But know God needed. Him to do other things and made him a angel. We will keep you up lifted in prayers. As well as the whole family. If you need anything. please contact us. Adam please contact Fred
Sweetkitty922 @yahoo.com. to exchange numbers. With much love Fred and Jo Bruder
Johnna Bruder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved