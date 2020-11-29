Adam Blackshear Jr.
age 35, of Canton, OH passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born July 20, 1985 to Adam Blackshear Sr. and Angela Taylor. Adam Blackshear Jr. was a jack of all trades. He dabbled in culinary arts, construction, real estate, and auto mechanics. He was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed hosting family functions, fishing, traveling, and raising his dogs. Adam was a kind, gentle hearted soul, whom would give you his last in order to help. He was the peace maker of the family and strived to put family first. "You are loved by many, may you Rest In Peace. We will always love you and keep you in our hearts."
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Kelly Blackshear; uncles, Millon Blackshear; Robin Blackshear, and grandmother, Lillian Blackshear.
Adam Jr. is survived by his mother, Angela Taylor; father, Adam Blackshear Sr.; sisters, Angelisha Turner, Rylie Levandoski, brothers, Alex Blackshear, Alvin Blackshear; daughter, Chantel Miangel Blackshear and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
In following his wishes Adam Jr. will be cremated and there will be no services. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
