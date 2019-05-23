|
Adam Henderson
41, of Alliance, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. at his home surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle against cancer. Born on Jan. 1, 1978 in Alliance, to Howard and Cathy (Pizzedaz) Henderson, he lived in the Alliance area all of his life. A 1996 graduate of East Canton High School, Adam was employed at Great Lakes Petroleum, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a wonderful son, brother and father, and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his sons. Adam was an avid sports fan, especially basketball and NASCAR and enjoyed motorcycles and cars as well as hanging out with his friends.
Survivors include his three sons, Howard "Howie" Henderson, Anthony Henderson, and Thomas "TJ" Ries; his parents, Howard and Cathy (Pizzedaz) Henderson of Alliance; a brother, Michael (Missy) Henderson of Alliance; his grandmother, Pearl Pizzedaz; two nephews, Kameron and Kyle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding him in death was his grandfather, John Pizzedaz, Jr; his grandparents, Howard and Dora Henderson, and his aunt, Judy Wittensoldner.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Rashmi Chugh and Staff at the University of Michigan Cancer Center for their special care of Adam for the last five years. You are invited to view Adam's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019