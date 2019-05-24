Home

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Adam Henderson


1978 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Adam Henderson Obituary
Adam Henderson

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Rashmi Chugh and Staff at the University of Michigan Cancer Center for their special care of Adam for the last five years. You are invited to view Adam's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,

330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
