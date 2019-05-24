|
Adam Henderson
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Rashmi Chugh and Staff at the University of Michigan Cancer Center for their special care of Adam for the last five years. You are invited to view Adam's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,
330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
