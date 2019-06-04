|
|
Adam J. Rohr 1948-2019
Age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 with his daughter by his side. He was born September 12, 1948 in Massillon, son of the late Ralph and Mary (Gresser) Rohr. Adam was a veteran of the Army serving in Vietnam where he earned two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart and many more metals for his bravery serving our country. He spent most of his life working in his family business at Rohr and Sons Nursery, where he was good at sales; he could sell bushes to someone who came looking for flowers. Because of his kind demeanor and willingness to help everybody, he was the kind of man that would give you the shirt off his back. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Jessica who he lovingly called "Jessi" and his grandchildren, and everyone who had the chance to cross paths with Adam will miss him as well. He enjoyed sports, a home cooked meal, and Starbucks.
Adam loved spending time with his family and is survived by daughter, Jessica L. Rogers; grandchildren, Allen Jr. and Alayah; brothers, Tim, Kenny, Harold and sister, Betsy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Rohr; and brother, Tom.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019