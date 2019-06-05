Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
ADAM J. ROHR


Adam J. Rohr

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
