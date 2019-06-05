|
Adam J. Rohr
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
