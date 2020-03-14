Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map

Adam M. Tully

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam M. Tully Obituary
Adam M. Tully

age 36 of Akron, passed away Tuesday evening. Born in Canton, he was a 2002 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Adam earned his B.S. in Integrated Science and his M.S. In Education Administration from Kent State University. He was a Physics and Honor Physics teacher at Walsh Jesuit High School. He loved teaching, music, basketball, and playing guitar.

He is survived by his mother, Joan (Smith) Tully; father, Michael Tully; brother, Coby Tully; children: Layla and David Tully and their mother, Tracy Tully and girlfriend, Shawna Haper; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 pm. --- If you or someone you know is in crisis, PLEASE call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline @ 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Layla and David's college fund, temporarily through Rossi Family Funeral Home.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -