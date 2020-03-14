|
Adam M. Tully
age 36 of Akron, passed away Tuesday evening. Born in Canton, he was a 2002 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Adam earned his B.S. in Integrated Science and his M.S. In Education Administration from Kent State University. He was a Physics and Honor Physics teacher at Walsh Jesuit High School. He loved teaching, music, basketball, and playing guitar.
He is survived by his mother, Joan (Smith) Tully; father, Michael Tully; brother, Coby Tully; children: Layla and David Tully and their mother, Tracy Tully and girlfriend, Shawna Haper; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 pm. --- If you or someone you know is in crisis, PLEASE call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline @ 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Layla and David's college fund, temporarily through Rossi Family Funeral Home.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020