|
|
Adam Scott Liuzzo
Age 28, of Jackson Township, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly of a drug overdose on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born December 23, 1990 in Ashtabula, Ohio, and was a 2010 graduate of Lakeside High School. Adam enjoyed fixing and working on bicycles, playing pool with his brothers, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas J. Liuzzo, Sr.; step-grandfather, Anthony P. Tulino, Jr.. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend and the love of his life, Elizabeth DiMattio; mother, Heather M. Tulino; step-father, Troy J. Tulino; grandmother, Marcia A, Liuzzo; step-grandmother, Sandra Tulino; aunt, Melanie (Robert) Novak; uncle, Thomas (Peggy) Liuzzo; step-uncles, Anthony P. (Dana) Tulino, III; Terry (Corby) Tulino, Todd (Jennifer) Tulino, Timothy (Desiree) Tulino; sisters, Lauren N. Halford, Isabelle J. Tulino, Sadie E. Tulino; brothers, Daniel M. Hare, Tyler J. Liuzzo, Tyler A. Tulino; cousins, Kaitlin Faroni, Thomas J. Liuzzo III; and Matthew Halford.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a memorial mass celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019