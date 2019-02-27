|
Adelaide S. Zengler 1922-2019
97, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1922. Adelaide was always quick to smile, had a gentle heart and a determined spirit. Adelaide had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Jack" Zengler; sons, Gary (Joan) Zengler and Bruce Zengler; and brother, Robert Kilper. Adelaide is survived by her loving daughter, Holly Davis; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Beard, Matt Davis, Jeff Zengler, and Kim Zengler; the light of her life, her precious great-granddaughters, London Rose Beard and Avery Grace Beard; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Matt Davis for all your love and care toward "Maw" through the years.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Hiesy officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019