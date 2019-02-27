Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Zengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide S. Zengler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adelaide S. Zengler Obituary
Adelaide S. Zengler 1922-2019

97, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1922. Adelaide was always quick to smile, had a gentle heart and a determined spirit. Adelaide had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Jack" Zengler; sons, Gary (Joan) Zengler and Bruce Zengler; and brother, Robert Kilper. Adelaide is survived by her loving daughter, Holly Davis; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Beard, Matt Davis, Jeff Zengler, and Kim Zengler; the light of her life, her precious great-granddaughters, London Rose Beard and Avery Grace Beard; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Matt Davis for all your love and care toward "Maw" through the years.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Hiesy officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home - North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now